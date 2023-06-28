HFD responds to a building fire at 3-story Wahiawa apartment building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters put out a building fire at a three-story apartment building in Wahiawa Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called out just before 12:40 p.m. They were dispatched to the building near 125 Lakeview Circle.

Some 11 units staffed with 36 personnel responded.

Flames were seen coming out of the first floor of the building. Searches confirmed there was no one in the building as the fire burned.

Once crews established a water supply, they were able to knock down the fire within minutes. It was fully extinguished shortly after 1:10 p.m.

There were no reported of any injuries. The fire investigator is working to find the cause as well as provide damage estimates.

This story may be updated.

