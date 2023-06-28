Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Healthier Hawaii: Summer skincare

Dr. Suzanna Grima, a dermatologist at Straub Medical Center’s Mililani clinic, explains how you can keep your skin looking fresh amid the summer heat.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Summer is here! And that means more time at the beach more time getting outside, but don’t forget the sunscreen.

Dr. Suzanna Grima, a dermatologist at Straub Medical Center’s Mililani clinic, explains how you can keep your skin looking fresh amid the summer heat.

She also shares some key tips you can add to your skincare routine and what type of sunscreen you should keep an eye for in stores.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’
Hanauma Bay
Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay

Latest News

Healthier Hawaii: Summer skincare with Dr. Suzanna Grima
Healthier Hawaii: Summer skincare
Sunrise News Roundup (June 28, 2023)
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Pearl City
Business Report: May vacation rentals by county