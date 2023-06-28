Hawaii astronomer detects host galaxies of growing black holes in early universe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time ever, an international team of scientists, including one from Hawaii, captured images of galaxies hosting two growing black holes from less than a billion years after the Big Bang, according to the Maunakea Observatories.

The two black holes, or quasars, were initially discovered in a deep survey program of the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea. The images were later captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

It’s the universe’s earliest epoch to date in which light from stars has been detected around a quasar, scientists said.

The powerful combination of the ground-based observations from the Subaru Telescope and the space-based observation from the James Webb Space Telescope helps pave new path to study the distant universe.

“This is the first time we’ve seen host galaxies from such an early age of the universe,” said Chien-Hsiu Lee, staff astronomer at Maunakea’s W. M. Keck Observatory on Hawaii Island.

“It is only possible thanks to JWST’s deep images, which enable us to model and subtract the light from the quasar to reveal the host galaxy. We’ve seen quasars from this age previously, but they were so bright it was impossible to subtract their light to reveal the host galaxy,”

According to the W. M. Keck Observatory, the host galaxies that contain the black holes are estimated to be at least 12.7 billion years old. They are the first recording of a host galaxy from such an early age of the universe.

These black holes also have masses that weigh a billion times more than that of the sun.

With Lee and his team’s findings, scientists can begin to understand the relationship between host galaxies and black holes in the early universe.

Their findings were published in the online issue of “Nature” on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.