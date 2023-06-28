First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind conditions expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually ease from their recent breezy levels the next couple of days, then remain at moderate speeds through the weekend.

Low clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, especially night and morning.

Leeward Big Island will see afternoon and evening clouds that will clear during nights and mornings.

Surf on all shores is on a downward trend.

The S/SE swell has dropped below advisory levels, while the East wind swell drops due to the slower winds.

A small south swell is possible late Saturday and a tiny northwest swell is possible Thursday.

