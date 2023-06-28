Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind conditions expected to persist through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:20 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually ease from their recent breezy levels the next couple of days, then remain at moderate speeds through the weekend.

Low clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, especially night and morning.

Leeward Big Island will see afternoon and evening clouds that will clear during nights and mornings.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf on all shores is on a downward trend.

The S/SE swell has dropped below advisory levels, while the East wind swell drops due to the slower winds.

A small south swell is possible late Saturday and a tiny northwest swell is possible Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Di Lu needs a cane and help from husband and son due to city bus accident.
Woman run over by bus sues city and bus company, citing drivers poor record
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind conditions expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind conditions expected to persist through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trades will hold through the holiday week
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with passing showers today, lighter winds expected in tomorrow