Fire in Kahuku home classified as accidental, causes $75K in damage

KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department classified a home fire in Kahuku on Monday as accidental.

HFD investigators identified a smoldering cigarette in a plastic bucket in the home’s carport as the fire’s origin.

Fire officials say the estimated damage from the incident is $70,000 for the property and $5,000 for the contents.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but two people were displaced by the fire.

HFD says smoke alarms were not present at the residence.

