Fire in Kahuku home classified as accidental, causes $75K in damage

Fire in Kahuku home deemed accidental, causes $75K in damage
Fire in Kahuku home deemed accidental, causes $75K in damage(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department classified a home fire in Kahuku on Monday as accidental.

HFD investigators identified a smoldering cigarette in a plastic bucket in the home’s carport as the fire’s origin.

Fire officials say the estimated damage from the incident is $70,000 for the property and $5,000 for the contents.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but two people were displaced by the fire.

HFD says smoke alarms were not present at the residence.

This story may be updated.

