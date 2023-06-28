Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ACLU of Hawaii is calling for the immediate release of body cam footage from last Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Pearl City that left the suspect involved dead.

The suspect was shot and killed by police after he was able to obtain an HPD rifle that was apparently left unattended.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary at a home around 4 a.m. on Kalauipo Street in Manana.

When responding officers arrived, the resident of the home reported that her ex-boyfriend was inside the home, armed with knives. She also said that he had threatened to shoot coworkers and officers.

Officers made numerous attempts to convince the suspect to come out, but they were unsuccessful.

Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division arrived on scene to assist with the barricade situation when a fire broke out in the home. Shortly after, shots were fired.

HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said in a press conference: “The suspect grabbed an unattended rifle and was holding it when officers returned to the balcony. One of the officers fired at the suspect, followed by a second officer who fired from the neighbor’s yard. A third officer fired at the suspect from the bottom of the stairwell.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

ACLU says officers on scene were reckless.

”HPD, through its recklessness created the dangerous situation that ultimately led to the tragic killing of a person suspected of burglary,” said Wooki Kim, Legal Director for the ACLU Hawaii.

“The fact that the suspect was able to access this unattended police rifle speaks for itself. Only the recklessness of the police officers involved could have enabled this person to obtain the weapon that appears to have later justified shooting and killing him,” Kim explained.

Former HPD Deputy Chief and HNN law enforcement expert John McCarthy spoke to the unusual nature of this incident.

”During my career, I know of officers who have had the gun away from them, physically, but never were the officer during a barricade incident like this, left it unattended and it fell in the hands of the suspect,” McCarthy said.

“We don’t know all the details yet but the officer is gonna have to be held accountable for that, that’s something that just shouldn’t happen.”

The ACLU also wants change when it comes to the amount of body worn cameras issued to officers. Currently, many patrol officers are equipped with those but SSD members are not.

Following the shooting, the nonprofit issued a statement on Tuesday saying:

While not a panacea for eliminating unnecessary use of force, in dynamic situations, this footage is the best evidence of whether a particular response was both necessary and constitutional. Unless and until the footage from Friday’s shooting is produced, we have zero information about whether the subject picking up an unattended rifle meant he was pointing it at anyone. HPD created the opportunity for this to escalate and end the way it did.

McCarthy says he supports SSD officers wearing cameras but questions whether or not is practical.

“I think the public deserves that and I think it should change. The problem is, is that a practicality?” McCarthy questioned.

“These guys do a lot of different maneuvers and a lot of different tactics then patrolmen do. So will a camera stay? It is really, a functional matter.”

