LIVE: City set to receive $20M to buy new all-electric buses, expand charging capacity

All-electric TheBus
All-electric TheBus(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to receive millions in federal funding to buy new all-electric buses, officials said.

The Federal Transit Administration is awarding the city $20 million for the new buses and to expand charging capacity and bus depots.

More details are expected to be revealed in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

