LIVE: City set to receive $20M to buy new all-electric buses, expand charging capacity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to receive millions in federal funding to buy new all-electric buses, officials said.

The Federal Transit Administration is awarding the city $20 million for the new buses and to expand charging capacity and bus depots.

More details are expected to be revealed in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

