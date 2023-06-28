LIVE: City set to receive $20M to buy new all-electric buses, expand charging capacity
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to receive millions in federal funding to buy new all-electric buses, officials said.
WATCH LIVE:
The Federal Transit Administration is awarding the city $20 million for the new buses and to expand charging capacity and bus depots.
More details are expected to be revealed in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
