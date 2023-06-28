Tributes
Brush fire closes portion of Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway; emergency crews responding

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A growing brush fire has forced the closure of Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The Maui County Fire Department said on Twitter the fire was in the Olowalu area and was heading near the highway.

As of 4:30, officials reported Honoapiilani Highway was closed between the Lahaina Bypass and Luawai Street due to heavy smoke and approaching flames.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

So far no injuries have been reported and it is unclear how many acres have burnt.

This story will be updated.

