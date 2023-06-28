Albizia trees a threat to Hawaii’s eco-system and safety hazard to communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homeowners are encouraged to help root out dangerous Albizia trees.

Albizia trees are extremely fast-growing and can reach up to 15 feet annually.

Its growth rate and large, brittle branches can drop at any time.

There’s a tall Albizia tree behind Michael Skedeleski’s home in Kalihi Valley.

“I would say during hurricane season, during storms, that’s when you get the most concern,” said Skedeleski. “Especially when the ground is saturated.”

According to the Hawaii Invasive Species Council, Albizia trees are widespread on O’ahu, Kaua’i, Maui, and the Big Island.

Skedeleski and his neighbors have considered cutting down the tree, which could cost at least $10,000.

On Saturday, the Ko’olau Mountains Watershed Partnership (KMWP) educated the public on how they can remove the trees before it’s too late.

JC Watson of KMWP said Albizias threaten the ecosystem and upper watersheds.

They suggest tackling the trees when they’re babies.

“What that means is a decline in the ability for our forests to capture and retain watersheds, water, and so that can potentially lead to a reduction in water production,” said Watson. “We’ve found it pretty effective to be able to regionally eradicate them from our upper watersheds.”

“And then with initiatives like today where we teach homeowners how to identify the small seedlings, it really allows communities to gain headway and take their community back from these invasive trees.”

Watson says Albizias have small green leaves.

To identify a baby one, look for a cluster of leaves at the growing tip.

You can pull them out with your hands or cut them.

