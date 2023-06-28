$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki found on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food truck trailer that was reported stolen from a Waikiki lot early Friday morning has been found by Honolulu Police.

After a long weekend of tirelessly looking, Mika Ha, the owner of the $150,000 trailer, says police located the trailer Tuesday morning.

Police say the trailer was abandoned in the Turtle Bay area with minor damage.

This story may be updated.

