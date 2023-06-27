Woman run over by bus sues city and bus company, citing drivers poor record

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old woman who was run over by a city bus is suing the city and the bus company, Oahu Transit Services, after learning that the bus driver had a troubled personal driving record, which the company may have ignored.

The accident happened just before dawn on Sept. 22, 2021, when Di Lu was on her morning walk. Her attorney said she wore light-colored clothing and reflective walking shoes. She tried to cross Liliha St. at the crosswalk at Bates St. While a witness in another vehicle going downhill toward town, the bus going Mauka and Liliha did not.

The impact smashed the bus window and dragged Lu under the 28,000-pound vehicle; as firefighters struggled to lift the bus and extract Lu, the witness, in a statement caught on the officer’s body-worn camera, told the officer it looked like the bus driver didn’t see the woman in the predawn twilight.

“It didn’t look like he appeared to press the brake,” the witness said. “It was more of an action,” he twisted his arms like pulling a steering wheel to one side. “So he could have slowed down with the brakes, but I didn’t see that. I don’t think you’ll see any skid marks.”

The once happy and independent woman barely survived and lives with physical and emotional damage, walking with a cane, her face fixed in a pained expression. Her son Jeff Gao tries his best to translate for his mom, who immigrated from China.

“She feels more kind of trapped,” Gao said. “Nowhere to go, nothing to do, just in constant pain. She’s saying he’s either dizzy, or her head hurts, and she just feels like throwing up.”

The police investigation found that driver Abraham-Alfred Aurio’s inattentiveness was a factor in the accident and that Lu was in the crosswalk with the right of way. Aurio was never charged, although the police designated the case as a potential crime — Negligent Injury in the 1st Degree, a felony.

He did not make a statement to police, and the family’s attorney said a company supervisor told police he could not make a statement until the company’s insurance representative was at the scene.

The lawsuit said Aurio had a number of prior offenses on his prior driving record. A Hawaii News Now review of court records shows that in 2018, Aurio was charged with driving 93 miles an hour in a 55 zone, and he accepted a plea agreement to reduce the speed to a less-than-criminal offense.

Attorney Robert Miyashita, representing Lu and her family, said the company should have known about the case, and it should have prevented Aurio from operating a bus.

“It does tell you that there is a complete disregard for safety and also for the traffic law, and that is quite an excessive speed,” Miyashita said. “These are the responsibilities of any business owner to make sure that their employees are not only qualified upon hiring but also qualified throughout their entire employment.”

Miyashita said the company’s website said a clean abstract is necessary for employment.

Sources said Aurio is on leave, and Oahu Transit Services said the driver has not driven the bus since the accident but would not comment on the lawsuit.

Sources say drivers are required to submit their abstracts — but it’s unclear if that affects their job status.

“This is part of our intent of moving forward with our investigation and filing this lawsuit is to further investigate these issues,” Miyashita said. The family wants the lawsuit to lead to changes that may prevent other tragedies.

Asked if she was angry, thorough her son, Lu said, “Yes.”

The lawsuit said attorneys found several other cases where OTS drivers with infractions on their records have caused other injuries which have led to lawsuits.

