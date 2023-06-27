2 arrested in connection with suspected mass overdose event in Waikiki that left 2 dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected mass overdose incident in Waikiki that left two people dead and three others hospitalized in early June, according to a federal criminal complaint document.

According to the document, Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were arrested on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, resulting in death.

Documents said Honolulu police arrived on scene at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on June 4 to find a small pipe and substances that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and black tar heroin.

Some of the surviving victims who spoke to police believed that the drugs were cocaine or molly and didn’t know they contained fentanyl, authorities said.

The victims who died were identified as 44-year-old Joseph Iseke, of Kailua, Oahu, and 53-year-old Steven Berengue, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island.

In the Waikiki incident, first responders, including Hazmat crews, were dispatched to the Outrigger Reef Hotel just before 7 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics found a total of five patients: Three men and two women.

HPD said Iseke was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning. Berengue was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, three others remain hospitalized in serious to critical condition.

All of the patients transported were in their 40s and 50s.

Police say emergency responders were dispatched to Waikiki when a woman called 911 after waking up in her hotel room and finding four of her friends unresponsive.

According to state health officials, fatal fentanyl overdoses have increased 400% in the last five years. In 2022, fentanyl killed 60 people in Hawaii — the highest number ever recorded.

“We look at methamphetamine as continuing to be our chronic drug threat here in Hawaii, and fentanyl to be, you know, the emergence of the emerging drug threat in Hawaii,” said Jared Redulla, administrator for the State Narcotics Enforcement Division.

