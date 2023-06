Crews continue making repairs to 12-inch water main break in Hauula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is making repairs to a 12-inch main break on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula on Monday.

The break was reported around 10 a.m. near Kapaka Beach.

Crews temporarily closed a lane on Kamehameha Highway, but it has since been reopened.

Repair work, however, is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.