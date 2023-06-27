Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

The justices by a 6-3 vote rejected the broadest view of a case that could have transformed elections for Congress and president.

North Carolina Republicans had asked the court to leave state legislatures virtually unchecked by their state courts when dealing with federal elections.

But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause. But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review.”

The high court did, though, suggest there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and president.

The practical effect of the decision is minimal in that the North Carolina Supreme Court, under a new Republican majority, already has undone its redistricting ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch would have dismissed the case because of the intervening North Carolina court action.

Another redistricting case from Ohio is pending, if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year’s elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Honolulu couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with passing showers today, lighter winds expected in tomorrow
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat