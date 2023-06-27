Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting on Saturday, Hanauma Bay access will change for Hawaii residents.

Under the new policy announced by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, kamaaina may access the preserve for free with no reservation during regular hours — 6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

Previously, kamaaina could enter the park for free with no reservation until 9 a.m.

Visitors from out of state will still need to make a reservation.

In 2021, the city implemented an online reservation system to limit the number of total visitors to 1,400 per day for conservation purposes.

Later that year, the city raised the entry price per non-resident visitor from $12 to $25. The revenue from the entry fees goes to education, maintenance, and conservation efforts, according to Department of Parks Department spokesperson Nate Serota.

The latest access expansion for kamaaina comes as part of an effort to bring locals back to the preserve after introducing the online reservation system.

“We have tried different methods of attracting locals back to Hanauma Bay, including testing out this no-reservation idea in summer 2021,” Director of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen said, in a statement.

“While the idea was popular, we still needed additional staffing to accommodate the increase in visitors not using the online system. Now that we have these folks hired, we hope this policy can remain permanent.”

Preservation efforts were first introduced in 1990. At that point, estimates put daily visitors numbers at as high as 10,000.

That year, an eight-point management plan was drafted by concerned citizens that included both visitation limits and educational programs for visitors.

Today, visitors are required to watch a 9-minute video on preservation and safety before they enter the park.

Hanauma Bay was once a favorite fishing spot of Hawaiian royalty and is the site of historically significant events for Native Hawaiians.

