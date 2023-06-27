Prosecutors: Farming tool used at weapon in Hawaii Island double stabbing

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old man accused of attacking two people outside of “Ross Dress for Less” in Hilo appeared in court on Monday.

Authorities say Kunia Hassard has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of theft.

The incident happened last Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Hassard attacked a 44-year-old woman and 52-year-old man with a sickle — a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade tool.

Officials said the woman suffered a laceration to her arm and the man who came to her aid ended up being stabbed in his torso.

Authorities say Hassard then stole a bike belonging to a witness and fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and are in stable condition.

Hassard was found two days later and arrested without incident. The stolen bike was also recovered.

Police said the victims and the suspect are acquaintances and the reason for the attack is currently under investigation.

Hassard remains in custody with bail is set at $52,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Mangus at paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.