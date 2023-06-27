Popular Hilo community venue set to reopen, now accepting reservation requests

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Hilo community gathering place is set to reopen to the public next month, announced the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Officials said Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale at the Hoolulu Complex in Hilo is now accepting reservation requests for private function events in July.

The facility has been utilized by the State Department of Health and the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency since May 2021.

The department said it’s working to transition Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale to an online reservation system but in the meantime, reservation requests must be submitted via email and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

No in-person requests will be accepted at the Recreation Division office service window or via public-initiated phone calls, the county said.

Reservations for future months will become available on a rolling basis.

Here’s the reservation request breakdown:

Dates of reservation request Dates to email request July 1 - July 31, 2023 Beginning June 26, 2023 Aug. 1 - Aug. 31, 2023 Beginning June 26, 2023 Sept. 1 - Sept. 30, 2023 Beginning June 26, 2023 Oct. 1 - Oct. 31, 2023 Beginning June 26, 2023 Nov. 1 - Nov. 30, 2023 Beginning June 26, 2023 Dec. 1 - Dec. 31, 2023 Beginning July 31, 2023

How to reserve for an event:

Reservation requests must be emailed to HooluluComplex@hawaiicounty.gov and must include the requestor’s first and last name, phone number, and one (1) reservation request date. Each request date must be submitted via a dedicated email.

Emails received by the Hoolulu Complex will use the date and time received to determine the eligibility of the request. Emails received prior to the corresponding effective date(s) will not be considered.

Reservations will only be accepted for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Other days of the week will be reserved for trainings, public functions, elderly congregate meals, etc.

Reservations will be processed in the order received based on the date and time when the email request is received. Reservation requests will be limited to one (1) calendar day per person (no full-weekend or consecutive-day reservations.)

Recreation Division personnel will call individuals requesting reservations beginning at 8 a.m. on the Monday of that corresponding week. Individuals will have one business day to complete the permitting and payment process. Acceptable payment methods are cash, personal check, cashier’s check, or credit card.

Permits and payment must be completed by the person who initiated the requested reservation in person. No exceptions. All permits and payments will be completed at the Hoolulu Complex Office at 799 Piilani Street in Hilo.

For more information, the department says to contact Recreation Specialist Dean Goya at (808) 961-8078.

