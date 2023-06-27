‘Pine for a pint’: Dole gifts free pineapples to Oahu blood donors

Tributes
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want a pine for a pint? Dole Food Company and the Blood Bank of Hawaii are teaming up on Tuesday to host a blood drive.

It’s all in celebration of National Pineapple Day.

There are three blood drive locations on the island of Oahu available for blood donations at various times:

  • Blood Blank Hawaii: 1907 Young St. from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Waikele Center: 94-849 Lumiana St. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Windward Mall: 46-056 Kamehameha Highway from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participating blood donors will receive a free Dole pineapple in exchange for their generous donation.

Interested participants are asked to schedule an appointment in advance here.

