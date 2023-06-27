Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly half of honeybee colonies died last year. Hawaii beekeepers are fighting that

The study says 48% of honeybee colonies have died within the past year due to multiple factors.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly half of managed honeybee colonies in the United States were lost in just the last year.

That’s according to a respected, annual bee survey from the University of Maryland and Auburn University.

It’s the second highest annual death rate on record, but how are honeybees faring in Hawaii?

“The biggest threat is definitely the varroa mite, and the diseases, the viral diseases it carries,” said Ethel Villalobos from the University of Hawaii Honeybee Project.

Honeybees are essential to the food supply and pollinate more than 100 of the crops we eat.

Scientists like Villalobos say parasites, pesticides, starvation and climate change keep causing large die-offs, but honeybees in Hawaii do a little better.

Villalobos credits the work local beekeepers do to build our state’s numbers and fight population decline. Many of those beekeepers like Peter Morrow (who owns Honeybee Rescue) say its a passion and a lifestyle more than a job.

“It is tough work and you just can’t hire employees,” Morrow said. “It’s a passion, and luckily me and my son are doing this together. It’s just, it’s great to be doing this about three and a half years and kind of really got deep into this when it came to the removal side of doing bees to save them.”

Live bee removal is something his business offers and the greater bee communities say doing that safely and humanely (in a way that protects people and the bees) will be a big component of keeping bees around for future generations.

If you’d like to learn more about the UH Honeybee Project, click here.

To learn more about Honeybee Rescue and the services it offers, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki

Latest News

Dole Food Company and the Blood Bank of Hawaii are teaming up on Tuesday to host a blood drive.
‘Pine for a pint’: Dole gifts free pineapples to Oahu blood donors
File Photo: Fireworks in Hawaii
LIST: Here’s a breakdown of July 4 fireworks rules, permit details across the state
‘Pine for a pint’: Dole gifts free pineapples to Oahu blood donors
Hawaiian Home Lands
The Debrief: Fixing a broken promise, longtime lawmaker tackles housing Native Hawaiians