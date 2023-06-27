Tributes
Marcus Mariota hosts 7th annual Motiv8 Foundation Golf Tournament

It’s become an offseason tradition for Marcus Mariota who returned to Oahu to host the 7th...
It’s become an offseason tradition for Marcus Mariota who returned to Oahu to host the 7th annual Motiv8 Foundation golf tournament.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s become an offseason tradition for Marcus Mariota who returned to Oahu to host the 7th annual Motiv8 Foundation golf tournament.

“Very exciting and it’s very important for me to always do this.” Mariota told reporters. “It’s fun to be able to bring a group of people together.”

It was a full day of friendly competition at Oahu Country Club as the newly minted Eagles quarterback welcomed all to his annual golf outing.

The proceeds raised at the event going straight to his Motiv8 foundation to be distributed throughout his community.

“It’s perspective for me, you know, growing up here, a small island in the middle of the Pacific, it is truly a village and it takes a village to raise just one.” Mariota said. “I take kind of that thought process with that foundation and we just try to fill voids wherever we can.”

Mariota’s work with his foundation has been far reaching, helping out others in all of his stops like Oregon, Tennessee, Las Vegas and right here at home.

His mom — a Kauai native — recently notified him of the Kapa’a pop warner football team who lost their equipment in a shed fire.

“My mom still has a lot of ties there and I think through Facebook she got notified about what had happened with the Pop Warner team.” Mariota said. “That’s what Motiv8 about, It’s being able to provide where there’s a need and that was kind of the opportunity for us.”

“I’m glad that we were able to help where it was needed.”

The team is also received the Ardel Deppe award today — it comes with 5,000 dollars worth of equipment from Riddell.

