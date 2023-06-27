Tributes
LIST: Here’s a breakdown of July 4 fireworks rules, permit details across the state

File Photo: Fireworks in Hawaii
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Fourth of July around the corner, fireworks are now available for purchase across the state, depending on your island’s permit laws and regulations.

To celebrate the holiday safely, here is a breakdown of acceptable fireworks usage across the islands:

Hawaii Island:

  • Permit purchases are available from Thursday, June 29 to July 4 at 8 p.m.
  • Permits will be sold exclusively at the TNT tents on Makaala Street in Hilo and Henry Street in Kona.
  • All aerial fireworks are prohibited.
  • Permit holders can ignite fireworks and firecrackers on private property between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4.

Maui:

  • No permits will be issued.
  • All aerial fireworks are prohibited.
  • Stores island-wide will not be selling fireworks.

Oahu:

  • Deadline to purchase permits has passed (June 24, 2023).
  • All aerial fireworks are prohibited.
  • Fireworks and firecrackers are only allowed to be ignited on private property between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4.

Kauai:

  • No permits will be issued.
  • All aerial fireworks are prohibited.
  • A permit is not required to purchase sparkler, fountain, wheel, and ground spinning fireworks, as well as toy smoke devices, and other similar products. These products can be found at selected stores for purchase.
  • Fireworks and firecrackers are only allowed to be ignited on private property between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4.

