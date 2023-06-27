Kauai firefighters extinguish brush fire that scorched 30 acres in Kokee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters put out a 30-acre brush fire that broke out in Kokee on Sunday.

According to initial reports, Kauai Fire Department received notice of a brush fire at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The brush fire was near mile marker 3 on Waimea Canyon Drive.

In addition to Kauai firefighters, personnel with Kauai Police Department, Kekaha Agriculture and the Kekaha Landfill, landowners, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife responded to the blaze.

KFD cleared the scene around 7:45 p.m Sunday. However, DOFAW remains on the scene in case of any flare-ups, while KFD personnel are on standby.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

