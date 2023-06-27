Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki

Latest News

Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies
HPD is investigating a crash involving a driver in a suspected stolen car.
Man arrested after allegedly ramming into car with stolen truck in Pauoa
Man charged in connection with double stabbing on Hawaii Island
Prosecutors: Farming tool used as weapon in Hawaii Island double stabbing