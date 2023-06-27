HPD investigating crash involving driver in suspected stolen car in Pauoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a driver in a suspected stolen car temporarily closed a road in Pauoa on Monday morning, Honolulu police said.

According to HPD, officers were sent to a crash on Booth Road around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a male driver ramming into a vehicle that was occupied by several individuals.

Police arrested the man, who’s in his 30s, on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and first-degree criminal property damage.

The incident prompted police to close the road for several hours.

All lanes have since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

