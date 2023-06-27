Tributes
Honolulu Board of Water Supply will invest more than $43M for a new reservoir in Waiawa

Environmentalists say the project could help ease the strain caused by the Red Hill water crisis.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:35 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will invest $43.5 million for a new reservoir in Waiawa.

Environmentalists say the project could help ease the strain caused by the Red Hill water crisis.

“We need folks to realize that these potential water shortages may persist for years,” said Wayne Tanaka, the Sierra Club of Hawaii’s Chapter Director.

“It will take years before we can get sufficient monitoring wells and Sentinel wells and new water wells to be installed to replace the capacity that was once served by the Halawa shaft.”

The Red Hill water crisis forced the Board of Water Supply to shut down its Halawa Shaft, which supplied about 20 percent of the water needs of residents from Moanalua to Hawaii Kai.

Right now, the Board of Water Supply says its stored water capacity for urban Honolulu is short by about 55 million gallons.

It says the planned reservoir in Waiawa — which will store water for use in urban Honolulu — could help offset a big chunk of that deficit.

The project — next to the H2 freeway — will store up to 8.5 million gallons of water drawn from nearby wells far away from the contaminated Red Hill well.

The project is currently in the environmental assessment process. It also needs state and county permits before construction can begin.

