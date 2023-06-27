Tributes
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse

A Utah community is rallying behind a young cowboy who was hospitalized after he was kicked in the head by a horse. (SOURCE: KSTU)
By Darienne DeBrule
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (KTSU) – A 4-year-old boy in Utah is in the hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse on Friday.

Houston Hampton has been riding horses practically since he was born, and now Richard Curtis, his grandfather, said he can handle horses pretty well for only being 4 years old.

Now Houston is facing the biggest battle of his life.

“He has no concept of giving up … no matter what he’s going to win the battle,” Curtis said.

Tyler Hampton, Houston’s uncle, said Houston and some other family members crossed over a fence with horses kept inside to look at a small trap for fish left in a lake.

While crossing back over, a startled horse kicked Houston. The boy was pulled over the fence by the other family members, who then sought help.

“It opened his forehead up, and he was unconscious from the time that it happened until they picked him up,” Curtis said.

Houston’s family said his life was saved by his uncle and the quick-responding EMTs.

“I’ve been involved in emergency medical for most of my life,” Hampton said. “Between myself knowing the basics of what I know, my brother being instructed by dispatch, and the fast response of the first responders we were able to get Houston loaded quickly.”

Now, central Utah is rallying behind the little cowboy as his family waits to hear more about his recovery, and his cowboy boots and spurs are left waiting for him to come back home.

“I felt like it would be a good response for him to have the opportunity to switch that over and put those boots back on and know they’re waiting for him when he comes back,” Curtis said.

Anyone wanting to help Houston in his recovery can find fundraiser information on Instagram @hats_off_for_houston.

A donation account has also been set up for Houston at any State Bank of Southern Utah under “Houston Hampton Donation Account.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

