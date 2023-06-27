Hawaii Island man arrested for theft, firearm and drug charges after crashing stolen car into pole

KEA’AU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man is currently in police custody following a series of charges related to theft, firearms, and drugs, according to Hawaii Island police.

Police officials say Jonathan Edward Kirkpatrick, 55, was apprehended on Thursday after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a pole at a business in Kea’au.

Police say Kirkpatrick was in possession of fentanyl, meth, marijuana, and gun paraphernalia.

Officials say Kirkpatrick is being held on $237,000 bail.

