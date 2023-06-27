Tributes
Hawaii Island man arrested for theft, firearm and drug charges after crashing stolen car into pole

Hawaii Island man arrested for theft, firearm and drug charges after crashing stolen car into...
Hawaii Island man arrested for theft, firearm and drug charges after crashing stolen car into pole(Hawaii Island Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KEA’AU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man is currently in police custody following a series of charges related to theft, firearms, and drugs, according to Hawaii Island police.

Police officials say Jonathan Edward Kirkpatrick, 55, was apprehended on Thursday after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a pole at a business in Kea’au.

Police say Kirkpatrick was in possession of fentanyl, meth, marijuana, and gun paraphernalia.

Officials say Kirkpatrick is being held on $237,000 bail.

