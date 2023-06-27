Hawaii to get $149 million for broadband access

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden is pledging that every household in the nation will have high-speed internet access by 2030. Biden announced 42 billion dollars would be distributed across the country and Hawaii can get $149 million to help fill that gap.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 4% or nearly 12,000 in the state are considered underserved by the federal government.

Ronald, 79, and Doreen, 68, Kodani live in homestead property in Hilo and say internet access can be a challenge.

“We like to call ourselves techless. We sort of depend on our children,” said Ronald Kodani.

“I think it’s because I’m in a dip and the tower is not very close by and we have a mountain in the back,” he added.

So they’re pleased about the President’s broadband announcement.

“I’m very happy that it’s happening. We’ll be able to serve many people especially the children, the kupunas. It’s exciting,” said Doreen Kodani.

Broadband access is a focus for Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke. She says the federal funding requires requires a one- third match from the state.

“When we thought that the state of Hawaii would be receiving $100 million, we asked the legislature to put in a match of $33 million which they did. Now because they increased the funding, our match would be about 50 million, but as you know this is well worth the investment,” said Luke.

She says beefing up infrastructure is essential.

“What we have found is the inter-island undersea cable is at a point where it’s old and aging and we have to make sure that all the islands are connected,” said Luke.

“The important thing about today’s announcement by the President is that he also mentioned the Affordable Connectivity Program which is an important program to reduce the cost of internet service,” said Bert Lum, state broadband coordinator.

“It’s one thing to get access, but we provide the wrap around services.

Lum says the state also got a $740,000 federal grant to do outreach for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). It provides eligible households up to $30 per month off internet bills off or up to 75 dollars per month for homestead households.

There’s also a one-time $100 dollar discount off a laptop, computer or tablet.

For more info you can go to broadband.hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.