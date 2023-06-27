Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with passing showers today, lighter winds expected in tomorrow

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected today, lighter winds due...
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected today, lighter winds due tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty easterly trade winds will linger through Tuesday, then ease to moderate to breezy levels Wednesday through the weekend. As areas of moisture move through, showers will be common over windward and mauka locations, while only a few make it to the drier leeward areas. A band of moisture, around 300 miles to the north-northeast, approaches with more showers for Kauai and Oahu later today through Wednesday.

The long-period, south-southeast swell will maintain advisory level surf through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the strong trades gradually subsiding later today. A small north-northwest swell will gradually today, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed north shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Honolulu couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trades will be steady and hold strong but relax a tad compared to the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 26, 2023
Honolulu Ocean Safety urges vigilance following weekend full of rescues
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds, passing showers, big surf kick off the week