First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with passing showers today, lighter winds expected in tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty easterly trade winds will linger through Tuesday, then ease to moderate to breezy levels Wednesday through the weekend.

As areas of moisture move through, showers will be common over windward and mauka locations, while only a few make it to the drier leeward areas.

A band of moisture, around 300 miles to the north-northeast, approaches with more showers for Kauai and Oahu later today through Wednesday.

The long-period, south-southeast swell will maintain advisory level surf through Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the strong trades gradually subsiding later today.

A small north-northwest swell will gradually today, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed north shores.

