Famous monk seal pup, Loli’i, spotted again on Oahu after almost 2 years(HMAR)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loli’i, a famous monk seal who hasn’t been seen by beachgoers since October 2021, made a special appearance on a remote Oahu beach today.

Oahu beachgoers first saw the pup when he was born on Kaimana Beach in 2021 to his mom, Ka’iwi. After his birth, Loli’i was relocated to a quieter location away from crowded beaches.

A few months after his relocation in 2021, his sightings slowed down and fully came to a stop. Some people began to speculate that the monk seal had been killed or lost to the ocean, but as it turns out — this wasn’t the case.

“This sighting of Loli’i is a fantastic reminder that even though we may not see some seals frequently — especially when they live or were released in remote locations — it does not mean they are deceased,” the NOAA said. “Hawaiian monk seals are known to range hundreds and even a thousand miles or more throughout the Hawaiian island chain.”

This recent seal sighting was reported to the NOAA hotline, where a responder from the Hawaii Marine Animal Response confirmed who the seal was based on its flipper tags. To their excitement, the seal turned out to be Loli’i!

The NOAA says that continuing to report sightings of Hawaiian monk seals is important to monitoring and researching the species.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

