Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Embracing queer Filipino roots, Hawaii’s Bretman Rock makes cover of Vogue Philippines

Bretman Rock makes the cover of Vogue magazine.
Bretman Rock makes the cover of Vogue magazine.(Vogue)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local Filipino makeup-icon turned social media powerhouse, Bretman Rock graces the cover of Vogue Philippines, discussing his influencer career and more for the magazine’s newest June issue.

Throughout Vogue features, including the cover story, Bretman discusses his immigration to Hawaii from the Philippines, his beauty and style evolution, and most of all, making a place for himself in this world as a queer Filipino influencer.

Although his candid social media presence and YouTube makeup tutorials were his first way to fame, Bretman has expanded to new mediums for self-expression, which he details in Vogue’s cover story.

Bretman has recently completed his press tour for his memoir. The book is dedicated to Bretman’s childhood in the Philippines, his dynamic upbringing as a first-generation immigrant in Hawaii — even his pioneering of the digital influencing world we have today while attending Campbell High School.

Vogue’s cover story explains how the memoir’s publishing was a watershed moment for Bretman’s career — a way for him to defy stereotypes of openly gay Filipino men and share aspects of his family’s Filipino culture that social media doesn’t lend to.

Along with his memoir, Bretman said to Vogue that he hopes his debut feature can be a platform for necessary and uncomfortable conversations surrounding queer culture.

“It’s so magical and I hope people feel the gravity of it,” Bretman said.

To read the cover story featuring Bretman Rock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki

Latest News

HNN News Brief (June 27, 2023)
Big island native Kalei Lee started powerlifting one year ago after participating in other...
Hawaii Island powerlifter takes home 4 medals at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
Dole Food Company and the Blood Bank of Hawaii are teaming up on Tuesday to host a blood drive.
‘Pine for a pint’: Dole gifts free pineapples to Oahu blood donors
File Photo: Fireworks in Hawaii
LIST: Here’s a breakdown of July 4 fireworks rules, permit details across the state