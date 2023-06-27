Embracing queer Filipino roots, Hawaii’s Bretman Rock makes cover of Vogue Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local Filipino makeup-icon turned social media powerhouse, Bretman Rock graces the cover of Vogue Philippines, discussing his influencer career and more for the magazine’s newest June issue.

Throughout Vogue features, including the cover story, Bretman discusses his immigration to Hawaii from the Philippines, his beauty and style evolution, and most of all, making a place for himself in this world as a queer Filipino influencer.

Although his candid social media presence and YouTube makeup tutorials were his first way to fame, Bretman has expanded to new mediums for self-expression, which he details in Vogue’s cover story.

Bretman has recently completed his press tour for his memoir. The book is dedicated to Bretman’s childhood in the Philippines, his dynamic upbringing as a first-generation immigrant in Hawaii — even his pioneering of the digital influencing world we have today while attending Campbell High School.

Vogue’s cover story explains how the memoir’s publishing was a watershed moment for Bretman’s career — a way for him to defy stereotypes of openly gay Filipino men and share aspects of his family’s Filipino culture that social media doesn’t lend to.

Along with his memoir, Bretman said to Vogue that he hopes his debut feature can be a platform for necessary and uncomfortable conversations surrounding queer culture.

“It’s so magical and I hope people feel the gravity of it,” Bretman said.

