The Debrief: Fixing a broken promise, longtime lawmaker tackles housing Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of Native Hawaiians on the waitlist, many are hoping a $600 million infusion for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will result in change.

“We’ve broken the promises to what are now 28,000 Hawaiians on the waitlist. There are more people dying on the waitlist than actually getting on the thing,” state Rep. Gene Ward said.

“It’s not a lot of money. After 100 years and on the short shift of building only a few hundred houses per year, it should be every year that we give them $600 million — but I know that’s fiscally impossible.”

The longtime Republican lawmaker sat down with HNN on “The Debrief” to discuss his key issues, including housing Native Hawaiians.

“The point is we got to have the political will to get the land out to the people, get them housing,” Ward said. “We have to give the money, do the mortgages, leverage, there’s so many HUD programs, there’s so many programs for no down payment fees. We have an obligation to the Hawaiian people, not just for protocol and cultural things, but for actual political and economic things.”

He added that the department must be innovative and entrepreneurial with the $600 million, such as trading land for other income streams and doing joint ventures. He even brought up the example of generating income like OHA is doing with their shopping center in Kapolei.

Among other topics he discussed in this episode of “The Debrief” were helping ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and diversifying Hawaii’s economy.

“I’m really embarrassed to say that half of our population is at the margin of poverty. I’m a representative, and we allowed this to happen,” Ward said.

“We’ve got to diversify our economy to get higher paying jobs and more jobs for these ALICE families. There’s no reason why half of our population is with an income without a roof over their head — that to me is a responsibility first for the safety and the sustenance and the wherewithal for people, and we’re not doing that.”

In looking for other avenues of generating income for the state, Ward said he imagines Hawaii becoming the “Hollywood of the Pacific,” the “Sports Center/Concert Venue of the Pacific,” the “Geneva of the Pacific,” and looking into space tourism.

By this he means capitalizing on Hawaii entering the entertainment and movie industry, hosting large events at what will become the new Aloha Stadium, and bringing in world leaders, especially from Asia and the Pacific because of Hawaii’s location, to be a part of summits.

Ward said by tapping into these industries, Hawaii will not only be able to diversify its economy but also create more high paying jobs for residents.

