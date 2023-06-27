Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cash App glitch is charging some customers double

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.(Cash App)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Cash App glitch is causing some customers to be charged double the amount of their transaction, the company said Tuesday morning.

Cash App is aware of the technical issue and is working to fix it, according to its website.

The issue is with Cash Cards. Customers are seeing duplicate transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance on their account.

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she...
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Honolulu couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue with passing showers today, lighter winds expected in tomorrow
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law