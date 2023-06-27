Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway
HPD investigating apparent road rage incident on Nimitz Highway
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki
A play on the Hawaiian pidgin saying “broke da mouth,” the no-frills eatery won over foodies...
Inside Yelp’s No. 1 ‘place to eat’ in 2023: Broken Mouth’s Hawaiian Korean fusion
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Hanauma Bay
Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay
HPD is investigating a crash involving a driver in a suspected stolen car.
HPD investigating crash involving driver in suspected stolen car in Pauoa
Hawaiian Home Lands
The Debrief: Fixing a broken promise, longtime lawmaker tackles housing Native Hawaiians
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment