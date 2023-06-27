Tributes
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars

The four crew members will spend 378 days inside the habitat without any influence from the world as we know it – that’s one year and 13 days. (Source: NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) – Four volunteers have embarked on a yearlong journey in which they will be locked in a 1,700-square-foot space that is made to mimic living on Mars.

The NASA project – called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA – aims to help scientists understand what it would be like for humans to live on Mars for long periods of time.

Last Sunday, the volunteers entered the simulation at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and waved goodbye to the outside world.

Inside the 3D-printed habitat, the crew will live like astronauts, conducting “spacewalks,” performing experiments, controlling robots and drones, growing crops, and more.

They’ll also be faced with challenges such as resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays and other environmental stressors.

The four crew members will spend 378 days inside the habitat without any influence from the world as we know it – that’s one year and 13 days.

The simulation is complete with a 1,200-square-foot “sandbox” area which is filled with red sand to simulate the Martian landscape. There are also four beds for each crew member to have their own living quarters.

The participants – who are not astronauts – were selected through NASA’s call for applicants in 2021.

Kelly Haston is CHAPEA’s commander. She is a research scientist with experience building models of human disease.

Ross Brockwell, a structural engineer and public works administrator, is the simulation’s flight engineer.

Nathan Jones, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, is the mission’s medical officer.

Lastly, Anca Selariu, a microbiologist with the U.S. Navy, is the mission’s science officer.

NASA said CHAPEA is the first of three planned yearlong Mars simulations. The next missions are planned for 2025 and 2026.

