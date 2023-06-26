Tributes
Who’s ready to laugh? Comedian Iliza Shlesinger heads to the islands for 2 shows

Our Ashley Nagaoka caught up with the award-winning comedian before she sets off on tour.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What better way to celebrate summer than with some comedy?

Award winning-comedian Iliza Shlesinger is kicking off her new Hard Feelings world tour in Hawaii with two shows in July — one on Oahu and the other on Maui.

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Shlesinger shared her excitement about performing in her “favorite state.”

“I love the people, the warmth. I love bringing my ohana there,” she said.

Shlesinger enjoys the people, the food and the culture of Hawaii, but isn’t too fond of the island’s traffic.

“When you get your tickets, start making your way to the theater early because if somebody gets a flat, you’re all screwed,” the comedian said.

Amassing 940,000 followers on Instagram, Shlesinger is known for her high energy shows and stand-up comedy specials on Netflix.

In the last decade, hlesinger has released six Netflix stand up specials, including “Hot Forever,” “Unveiled,” “Elder Millennial,” “Confirmed Kills,” “Freezing Hot” and “War Paint.”

She also created and starred in her own comedy series on Netflix called “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.”

Along with comedy specials, Iliza has also written two books, written and starred in films and she was included in Variety’s Comedy Impact Report and Adweek’s Creative 100, which recognizes inspiring and innovative individuals in the entertainment and comedy industry.

The award-winning comedian looks forward to sharing “new material” at her upcoming shows in Hawaii — and she says they won’t be something you want to miss.

“I haven’t been to Hawaii in a while, so I’m not doing any of the material that you saw in ‘Hot Forever’ for my last Netflix special. This is brand new,” she said. “This is what we’re working toward for the new special and you guys are the first ones that get to see it. So it’s a good time.”

Concert info:

July 27: Kahului, Maui at 7:30 p.m.

  • Castle Theater. Purchase tickets here.

July 28: Honolulu, Oahu at 7:00 p.m.

  • Hawaii Theatre. Purchase tickets here.

For more information on Iliza Shlesinger and her upcoming 2023 tour, click here.

