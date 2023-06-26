Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: Hawaii Island’s 11th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade draws large crowds in Hilo

Hilo community members gather for Hawaii Island's eleventh annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade
Hilo community members gather for Hawaii Island's eleventh annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade(Tim Wright)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - LGBTQ+ activists and allies across Hilo marched in the Hawaii Island Pride Parade on Saturday.

This is the eleventh year that downtown Hilo has hosted this parade for June’s Pride month.

Banner wavers in the parade included members from the Hawaii State Teacher’s Association, Hilo Community Players and more.

Caption

“Fabulous Free Future” was chosen as the parade’s theme this year to emphasize the progress yet to be made for LGBTQ+ rights, especially amid nationwide book bans, anti-drag performance laws, anti-transgender healthcare laws, and censorship of LGBTQ+ communities in schools.

Along with the parade, there was a family-friendly festival with local food and retail vendors, LGBTQ+ community resources, and keiki activities.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway
HPD investigating apparent road rage incident on Nimitz Highway
The City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park in an effort to “recapture the park” due to...
City to temporarily close 3 popular Oahu parks for maintenance
A play on the Hawaiian pidgin saying “broke da mouth,” the no-frills eatery won over foodies...
Inside Yelp’s No. 1 ‘place to eat’ in 2023: Broken Mouth’s Hawaiian Korean fusion
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
Public help sought after thieves steal $150,000 food truck in Waikiki
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Popular Koko Crater hike to close temporarily
Planning to go hiking this week? Here’s where you shouldn’t go (for now)
Hilo community members celebrate Hawaii Island's eleventh annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island Pride Parade 2023
HNN News Brief (June 26, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 26, 2023