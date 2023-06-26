PHOTOS: Hawaii Island’s 11th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade draws large crowds in Hilo

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - LGBTQ+ activists and allies across Hilo marched in the Hawaii Island Pride Parade on Saturday.

This is the eleventh year that downtown Hilo has hosted this parade for June’s Pride month.

Banner wavers in the parade included members from the Hawaii State Teacher’s Association, Hilo Community Players and more.

“Fabulous Free Future” was chosen as the parade’s theme this year to emphasize the progress yet to be made for LGBTQ+ rights, especially amid nationwide book bans, anti-drag performance laws, anti-transgender healthcare laws, and censorship of LGBTQ+ communities in schools.

Along with the parade, there was a family-friendly festival with local food and retail vendors, LGBTQ+ community resources, and keiki activities.

