Kaena Point sees thriving albatross colony after decades-long protection effort

KA’ENA POINT (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary with a thriving albatross colony.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, an estimated 30,000 seabirds nest within the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve each year.

This season, 98 albatrosses had nests — That’s the second highest number ever for the area.

It’s a drastic difference from four decades ago, when wildlife and vegetation were scarce.

“When it was first designated as a Natural Area Reserve (NAR) in 1983, there were no seabirds here and the remaining vegetation was being destroyed by off-road vehicles. People were driving all over the place. It was recognized as a special place and so vehicles were blocked from entering and little by little, as we did ecosystem restoration, the birds came back,” explained Marigold Zoll, Oahu branch manager of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

While thousands of wedge-tail shearwaters burrow underground and out of sight, albatrosses provide constant entertainment for visitors.

On land, they waddle around, but when they take off, they gracefully sail on the winds over thousands of miles of open ocean and for as long as two years at a time.

“It really is unique in that the public can get to see these guys up close,” said Dr. Lindsay Young of Pacific Rim Conservation. “This year, we had a bird that nested right next to the trail, and the chick’s favorite spot was right in the middle of the trail so we do have ‘ambassador birds’ that interact with everybody.”

In four decades and with a lot of hard work, advocates say the popular spot has been restored to one of the last wild places on Oahu.

It is the only protected area in the world where you can walk un-escorted on a trail next to nesting albatrosses.

