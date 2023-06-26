Honolulu Ocean Safety urges vigilance following weekend full of rescues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging vigilance after a weekend full of rescues and preventive actions on Oahu’s shores.

As one of the first summer swells rolled in, lifeguards said they were doing about 10 to 15 jet ski rescues daily.

Six people were injured Saturday when huge waves battered a catamaran carrying 30 people off Waikiki Beach. Ocean Safety rescued two people on jet skis.

With the trade winds strengthening, lifeguards were also seeing several diving accidents and out-of-water incidents, including slipping on wet rocks.

“The waves are big story... On the east side, pretty big swell,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety official Dennis Coglietta. “So you got to really check in, make sure you know what you’re doing out there and keep the conditions and expect it.”

Lifeguards recommend swimming at a guarded beach. And if you do plan to swim, go with a partner and remember know your limits.

Ocean Safety says if in doubt, don’t go out.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for south facing shores of all islands until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

