Hawaii Island powerlifter takes home 4 medals at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island native Kalei Lee powerlifted her way to the podium, representing the United States at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

A veteran athlete, Lee has competed for the past 27 years at local and state Special Olympics tournaments in bocce, bowling and powerlifting.

After a standout gold medal performance in the Hawaii state powerlifting competition, Lee was selected for the Special Olympics USA team that would compete at the international level.

Leading up to the World Games, Lee rigorously trained with her coach, adhering to a nearly daily program of practicing lift commands, walking a mile in the morning and dancing.

At the World Games, Lee set personal bests in Squat, lifting 50 kilos on her first attempt.

She then beat that record immediately after lifting 57.5 kilos on her second attempt, then 60 kilos on her third attempt, which secured the silver medal in Squat.

Back here at home, Lee’s parents stayed up to the wee hours of the morning to watch her lift live, all the way from Kona.

“Last night was the first time we stayed up to watch it live and that’s a little late for us,” said her parents, Paul and Jinny Lee. “We were just so proud. If we had been in one of those condos where they keep the noise down, we would have been in trouble.”

Along with her silver medal in Women’s Squat, Lee took home three bronze medals in the Women’s Deadlift, Women’s Bench Press, and Women’s Combined categories.

Aside from competing with the Special Olympics, Lee is known in her community for volunteering at her local church’s thrift store and recycling station.

