First Alert Forecast: Trades to ease, but still breezy for the week

Breezy trade winds will dominate the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Looks like the gusty trade winds have peaked and will start to ease up as the new work week begins, but it will still be rather breezy for the next several days. Incoming cloud bands will bring periods of showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and morning hours. Some of that moisture will be pushed leeward by the trades.

At the beach, surf on south facing shores should decline below the high surf advisory threshold Monday but will still remain elevated with some head-high sets. Surf on east shores will remain rough and choppy due to the strong trade winds. A small north-northwest swell will bring some small waves for north and west shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.

