First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds, passing showers, big surf kick off the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gusty easterly trade winds will continue into Tuesday, then ease slightly late Tuesday through the second half of the week. As areas of moisture move through, showers will be common over windward and mauka locations, while only a few make it over our drier leeward areas. Another band of showers will be approaching and clipping the western end of the state Tuesday through Wednesday.

The current south-southeast swell is gradually diminishing, but another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected today with advisory level wave heights. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days.

