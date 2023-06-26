City to close 3 popular Oahu parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city plans to close three popular Oahu parks in the coming days.

Kamokila Community Park in Honokai Hale will be closed Monday, June 26 through Friday so crews can repave the parking lot.

Park officials said Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park in Waianae will be closed for three months for maintenance starting Saturday, July 1.

Lastly, officials are hoping to prevent illegal Fourth of July fireworks at Puuloa Beach Park in Ewa Beach, which will be closed to the public from 8 p.m. Monday, July 3rd until 5 a.m. on July 5th.

