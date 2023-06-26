By day, he works at the airport. By night, this poet is a 3-time Honolulu grand slam champ

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zarqui Omar Edwards, also known as “Z From Baltimore,” used to write poems to impress girls in middle school. But as he grew out of schoolyard love poems, Z expanded his verse to civic themes, landing himself on the stage of Slack Key Lounge as Honolulu’s poetry Grand Slam Champion last Thursday.

By day, Z works at the Honolulu airport as a training supervisor for UPS. But after work, he is a poet, activist, author, emcee, and now, three-time Grand Slam Champion.

This year, the grand slam poetry finals took place for the first time since the pandemic began, but this time under a new name: Honolulu Poetry Slam Finals. Previously, a similar competition was held under the name Hawaii Slam, which ceased operations during the pandemic.

But well before animating three winning poems last week, Z was a rapper. As he became more politically conscious, he felt the medium could no longer hold what he was trying to say. So, he switched to spoken word poetry.

“I noticed that trying to write raps about what I wanted to talk about wasn’t really working, so around 2016 to 2017, somewhere around there, I started writing poems,” Z said.

Z, from Baltimore, moved to Hawaii to strengthen his relationship with his older half brother who had just come back from Afghanistan. Though the brothers had not been close, Z made the move anyway and helped his brother raise his kid.

What was supposed to be a two-year arrangement has become a six-year stay for Z — in part because of poetry.

“Baltimore is crazy,” Z said. “And it’s really all about survival there and you really don’t have time to worry about anything else. But when I got here, I was forced to be alone a lot.”

In the comparative silence, Z learned about Black history pre-slavery.

One particular story stood out to Z in his dive into history: Mansa Musa. As the emperor of the kingdom of Mali in the early 12th century, Mansa Musa is considered the richest man to have ever lived.

The king gained his riches from gold and salt trading during a period in which half of the estimated Old World’s gold came from Mali.

“I was kind of upset because in the 12 years of being in school, I didn’t learn any of that. And then you ask yourself why they didn’t teach you these things about yourself,” he said.

This line of questioning motivated him to write poems that encouraged people to think about these kinds of gaps.

In his first poem of the Honolulu Poetry Slam Finals, “This Aint No Guitar,” Z sharply dissected rapper DaBaby’s viral hit “Rockstar.”

Z From Baltimore performing "This Aint No Guitar" (Hawaii News Now)

Z had never heard of DaBaby until he saw him on TV in 2020.

At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, DaBaby made a special video for the BET Awards.

In the video, DaBaby raps with a police officer’s knee on his neck. The verse is not originally part of the song.

“I’m like, OK, he’s making a Black Lives Matter video, that’s dope,” Z said. “But then the song is all about violence against Black people. And I’m like, that makes no sense at all,” Z said.

Z saw a cognitive dissonance quickly take shape.

“It’s kind of detrimental to their cause for you to say, Oh Black lives matter, but in the same breath, saying, ‘Oh, I’m about to shoot somebody in the face,’” Z said.

Using the throughline of this contradiction, “This Aint No Guitar” examines intergenerational trauma, violence against Black people, and the publicity of violence against Black people.

As the crowd let out shouts, Z recited, “I wonder if cognitive dissonance is passed down to the babies like this the ancestral trauma. If we feed them the breast, the bottle, and the bullet at the same time, are we expected to give nourishment and take it away all in the same setting?”

In his second-round performance “Change,” Z delivered an impassioned love poem directed at nobody in particular.

“I have all these things I want to say to say to people and it just really came out in that poem,” Z said.

Inspired by similar poems by Ebony Stewart, Z spoke of the desire to mummify the butterflies of early romance for an unspecific future love. At the poem’s commencement, Z acknowledged that love poems never win a competition, adding severity to his address.

“It’s just really aspects I would like to give someone one day if I really felt that way about them,” Z said.

Despite his admission that love poems do not always make it at poetry slams, Z did make it.

In the final round, Z told the audience he was afraid of seeing a therapist.

“In the Black community, therapy has kind of been historically looked down on because it’s like a sign of you being weak — you’re supposed to just like not talk about things, or stuff it down,” Z said.

When Z saw two Black poets freely discussing their experiences about therapy on Instagram Live, Z realized he was afraid to go to therapy himself, and turned that fear into a poem.

“What if it works?” Z asks in his poem “Therapy.”

“What if this doctor, with his Ph.D. in demolition, starts detonating dynamite at these already faltering foundations?”

With the same acute self-awareness of his other poems, he interjects his verse with, “I know, I’m projecting.”

Z admits that though he is afraid of therapy, he uses his “P.E.N.” as a “P.h.D” and communicates an openness to uncover himself, with or without a therapist.

When Z won the title, he also won a cash prize — some of which he used to pay off the phone bill for his phone that had been disconnected.

In good humor, Z announced on Instagram after winning that he had not been able to respond to congratulations because his phone had been disconnected.

Though he has won some money in the various slams he has competed in and receives some commission for a book of poetry he published, generating money from his creations is not a priority for Z.

“As long as people are reading my words, I don’t really care about the money,” Z said.

He has found a wealth of community here in the poetry community, many of whom are also transplants. Z points to the constant sharing of emotions among poets as a bonding factor.

Z From Baltimore (Z From Baltimore)

“It’s like a family, you know, a family away from home,” Z said.

These days, Z is constantly behind the mic and finds himself with less time to write. But when he does, Z writes his poems in the notes app on his phone. Poems that rhyme take him less time to memorize, while those that do not can take him months and even a year to memorize.

And even when he has written and memorized a poem, he does not see it as done.

His friend Darron reminds him that a poem is not done until the poet is dead. There is always something to tweak and adjust.

Z emcees Sunday Soul Sessions at Stand Up Honolulu in Kakaako every Sunday. His book of poems, “Love Lost & Found,” can be found here. His work and more information can be found on his website.

