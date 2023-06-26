‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a teenager shot in West Oahu believes they’re witnessing the miracle they’ve been praying for.

It’s been a week since 17-year old Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head in Maili and she remains on life support at the Queens Medical Center.

Her family has been camped outside the hospital as she continues to fight for her life. They say in the last few days she has been able to respond to voices by moving her body and eyes.

Her mother, Susan DeGuzman, said when Richianna was first was brought to the hospital, doctors discussed the grim possibility that she may be brain dead.

But now, their talks now focus on potential recovery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence

“This is all signs and miracles,” said Susan. “[God] gets the last say on her life and whatever He chooses, I am okay with it.”

In the meantime, Honolulu police are still looking for the suspect in the case.

He is described as a local male, approximately in his 20s to 30s. He was last seen wearing all black clothing,

The family said they are very grateful for everyone who has stopped by to drop off food and joined them in prayer as they keep the faith for recovery.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.