Waipahu High School fundraiser to help send culinary students to Japan

Waipahu High School's Culinary Arts Program trains students interested in cooking and food...
Waipahu High School's Culinary Arts Program trains students interested in cooking and food innovation.(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waipahu High School Culinary Arts Program is asking the public to help send its students to Japan for a cultural study trip in October.

To raise money, Waipahu High School is hosting a Ka’ahele Gala dinner on Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s courtyard.

Advisors Chef David Dela Cruz and Chef MJ Madarang and student Paul Ibous will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. to talk about the event, which will feature creative dishes by students and 10 local chefs.

Among them -- Dela Cruz’s Japanese influenced rendition of adobo from his family’s Okazuya restaurant in Tennessee. It’s served with a Kabocha puree and Shiso Black Rice.

Guest chefs for the event include Chef Chai, Jason Peel from Nami Kaze, Adrian Solorvno from DK’s, Chef Mark Noguchi, Lee Allen Dung and Jason Fernandez from Leeward Community College, and Dan Wetter from Kapiolani Community College.

Tickets cost $125 with general admission open at 5:30 p.m.

VIP sponsorship tables are available for $3,000, $5,000 and $10,000, with seating open at 4:30 p.m.

RSVP by July 16th through these methods:

