Thieves steal $150,000 trailer in Waikiki using rental van

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a Waikiki business owner says thieves stole his brand-new $150,000 food truck just a week before it was set to open.

Mike Ha, the truck’s owner, is desperately asking the public for help after getting a call around 8:30 a.m. on Friday informing him that his trailer was missing.

His trailer was parked at a lot near Waikiki Beach when it was taken. He spent the last 24 hours trying to track it down.

Security camera footage shows a rental van driving away with the trailer attached.

“It’s 20 feet, and we can’t even find this thing. I don’t know what to say,” said Ha.

Ha says he just signed a two-year lease at the spot that he says is more than $10,000 a month.

With no food truck, Ha will struggle to pay his rent.

“Put up a reward if I need to get the truck back so I can do the business because it’s not the just truck, but I’m stuck with this place,” said Ha.

Ha says he was just about to open the food truck for customers on July 1.

Last Sunday, a popular bubble tea shop in Kunia was left devastated by a smash-and-grab.

The owner says they got away with just over $1,000.

Ha is making a plea to the public if you see anything, contact him at mike@gajahawaii.com

He’s hoping any information can help him track down his trailer.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.