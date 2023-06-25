Tributes
Sunshine with breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers to drift leeward at times

(Canva)
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weekend weather will feature locally breezy trade winds through to mid-next week, when the winds will ease to normal trade wind levels.

Little change in the overall pattern next seven days. Bands of clouds and showers move through the islands at times. Windward and Mauka showers will drift leeward at times with the stronger winds.

Numerous to moderate showers, mostly overnight and early morning.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Due to the strong and gusty trade winds, small Craft Advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian waters; seas will reach 8-12 ft.

Range this weekend A Gale Watch has been issued for Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island for tonight thru tomorrow night. Surf will get bigger today on the South Shore with the west side wrapped around. South shores could see wave heights in the advisory level of 10 ft. faces.

The west side will see a bump in the surf heights; the east side will see trade wind swell that will bring messy/sloppy conditions, and the North Shore will be mostly flat.

