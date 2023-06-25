Tributes
PTSD Awareness Month: Helping military families in Hawaii

Resources are available for military service members and their families who suffer from PTSD.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:38 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD Awareness Month. For military servicemembers and their families, trauma can come in various forms, such as war zone deployment, training incidents or sexual violence.

Janet Covington, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child & Family Service in Mililani, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about resources available for those dealing with PTSD and other mental health issues.

Opened in 2020, the Cohen clinic is part of the national Cohen Veterans Network, and offers in-person care at 95-1091 Ainamakua Dr. and telehealth services.

The clinic is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 808.204.4020 or email CohenClinic@cfs-hawaii.org to make an appointment.

For mental health emergencies:

  • Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 9-8-8
  • National Veterans Crisis Hotline (800) 273-8255, Press 1
  • National Women Veterans Hotline (855) 829-6636

